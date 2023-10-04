Sign up
Previous
89 / 365
Country Train
This train is leaving on a special tour to an Aviation Museum.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
1
1
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
89
photos
8
followers
5
following
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
4th October 2023 8:53pm
Tags
#trains
,
#transport
,
#railway
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nicely composed
October 4th, 2023
