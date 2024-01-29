Previous
Ripe Bunya

Bunya cones can grow to as much as 35 centimetres (14 in) in diameter when mature, and weigh up to 10 kilograms (22 lb)—can drop on unsuspecting passersby from heights of 40 metres (130 ft) or more. My left foot for scale.
