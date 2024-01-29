Sign up
205 / 365
Ripe Bunya
Bunya cones can grow to as much as 35 centimetres (14 in) in diameter when mature, and weigh up to 10 kilograms (22 lb)—can drop on unsuspecting passersby from heights of 40 metres (130 ft) or more. My left foot for scale.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
205
photos
9
followers
10
following
1
365 started 2023
30th January 2024 8:37am
australia
,
#food
,
#trees
,
#nuts
,
#flora
,
killer nuts
