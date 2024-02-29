Previous
Ballerina in a Box by elf
Ballerina in a Box

This display shows the costume of a Sydney Opera House ballerina. I love the image on the glass.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
