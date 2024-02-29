Sign up
236 / 365
Ballerina in a Box
This display shows the costume of a Sydney Opera House ballerina. I love the image on the glass.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
365 started 2023
Pixel 7
26th February 2024 1:35pm
sydney opera house
#art
#australia
#costume
#ballet
#ballerina
