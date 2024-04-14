Previous
Am I blue by elf
Am I blue

One of my little quirks is capturing fungi.
This is my first blue entoloma.
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
arent they adorable, so tiny too
@kali66 yes so thrilled to find the blue one
