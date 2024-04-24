Previous
Sweet James by elf
Sweet James

Attended what is most likely the last Australian tour of James Taylor and his band.
He sang all his classics it was a great night.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
rockabye sweet baby james I bet it was a classic
April 24th, 2024  
