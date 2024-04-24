Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
Sweet James
Attended what is most likely the last Australian tour of James Taylor and his band.
He sang all his classics it was a great night.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
292
photos
10
followers
10
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
23rd April 2024 10:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
live performance
,
james taylor
,
#music
,
#singer
,
#concert
,
#singwriter
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
rockabye sweet baby james I bet it was a classic
April 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
