Previous
Photo 451
Resting Giant
In the shot for scale. Yes there are giants among us.
Created by artist Thomas Dambo.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
1
365 started 2023
Pixel 7
21st September 2024 12:33pm
#art
#giants
#sculpture
#carving
#westernaustralia
