Previous
Next
Breaking the Ice by ellida
276 / 365

Breaking the Ice

In the literal sense. Departing from Båtskärsnäs harbour in Sweden but close to the Finnish border, we punch and grind a trail through the frozen Baltic Sea.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise