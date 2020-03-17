Previous
Next
Irton by ellida
293 / 365

Irton

St. Paul's Church at Irton in Cumbria, has windows designed by Sir Edward Burne-Jones, and made by William Morris & Co. For a little place in the middle of nowhere, it has lots of visitors.

Another drone shot!
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise