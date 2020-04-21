Sign up
317 / 365
A sense of Bee-attitude
He's a carpet bee. I nearly trod on him, but instead I took advantage of his morning torpor and shone lights on him whilst taking a stack of shots to process.
He probably found some coffee in my carpet, because he flew away invigorated after his modelling session.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
2
1
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
684
photos
105
followers
85
following
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
X-T3
Taken
21st April 2020 7:28am
Tags
bee
,
macro
,
stacked
KV
ace
I’m glad I have hardwood floors... would hate to have one of these inside! Excellent macro... love the way the wings look and seeing all of the detail on the legs. What software do you use for stacking?
April 21st, 2020
Graham Harcombe
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks for your good comment. I use Helicon, which does a limited free trial scheme. This shot is formed from 65 images and Helicon processed it in about 30 seconds!
April 21st, 2020
