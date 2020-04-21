Previous
A sense of Bee-attitude by ellida
A sense of Bee-attitude

He's a carpet bee. I nearly trod on him, but instead I took advantage of his morning torpor and shone lights on him whilst taking a stack of shots to process.

He probably found some coffee in my carpet, because he flew away invigorated after his modelling session.
Graham Harcombe

@ellida
I’m glad I have hardwood floors... would hate to have one of these inside! Excellent macro... love the way the wings look and seeing all of the detail on the legs. What software do you use for stacking?
April 21st, 2020  
@kvphoto Thanks for your good comment. I use Helicon, which does a limited free trial scheme. This shot is formed from 65 images and Helicon processed it in about 30 seconds!
April 21st, 2020  
