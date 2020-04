Maybe Hebe

I'm not the best expert on flower identification. It's a cultivated bush in my garden with tiny flowers. Each flower is 7mm across, so you can judge the magnification as this image is resized, but not cropped very much.



It's the lock-down syndrome, more macros and stacking. This one was achieved using lens tubes (which gives me a depth of field of much less than a millimeter) and 500 images that were stacked.