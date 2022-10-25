Previous
Next
Roofs and spire by ellida
Photo 394

Roofs and spire

The spire of the church to St Antonin
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise