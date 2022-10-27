Previous
Between courtyard and garden by ellida
Photo 396

Between courtyard and garden

It maybe a guest house, but I liked the sign and wondered what they meant ...I can't get to see the rear of the house.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
108% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Graham! Nice to see you again, I thought you had left. Nice shot. Quintessential French
October 27th, 2022  
Graham Harcombe ace
@casablanca thanks for following again, I've had my interest rekindled whilst living in France again. So much to see.
October 27th, 2022  
