Another little Street by ellida
Another little Street

Typical of the myriad streets in St Antonin
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Graham Harcombe

@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Renee Salamon ace
Love these small French streets, so quaint and so much to look at
November 7th, 2022  
