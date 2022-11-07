Sign up
Photo 407
Another little Street
Typical of the myriad streets in St Antonin
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
street
france
Renee Salamon
ace
Love these small French streets, so quaint and so much to look at
November 7th, 2022
