Photo 415
There are cake shops
...and there are CAKE SHOPS !! 🥮🍯🍮🧁
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
3
0
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Tags
france
,
patisserie
Korcsog Károly
ace
I simply adore it! 😍😍😍 (
November 15th, 2022
KV
ace
Wow… unique and beautiful cakes… amazing work.
November 15th, 2022
judith deacon
...and that is definitely a CAKE SHOP!!
November 15th, 2022
