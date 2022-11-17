Previous
Next
A last look by ellida
Photo 417

A last look

Leaving St. Antonin to go home to Norfolk UK. But Bess needs an early morning walk and who am I to object. 😂
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graham Harcombe ace
Please excuse, commenting suspended for a couple of days whilst 'on the road' ...and water!
November 17th, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Very beautiful, safe travels home.
November 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise