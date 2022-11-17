Sign up
Photo 417
A last look
Leaving St. Antonin to go home to Norfolk UK. But Bess needs an early morning walk and who am I to object. 😂
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
2
1
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Tags
france
,
aveyron
Graham Harcombe
ace
Please excuse, commenting suspended for a couple of days whilst 'on the road' ...and water!
November 17th, 2022
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Very beautiful, safe travels home.
November 17th, 2022
