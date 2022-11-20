Previous
Food disaster by ellida
Welcome home! The freezer suffered a power supply failure and so all the contents are destined for the bin. The biggest disappointment was the loss of 20 kg of home grown peeled and chopped apples and some bags of red currants.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
julia ace
Oh blow.. hopefully you caught it before it got to the smelly stage..
November 24th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
Oh no!! That’s so disappointing. I understand how you must feel as I have a freezer full of home grown veg.
November 24th, 2022  
