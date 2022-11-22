Previous
Next
Late Autumn Garden by ellida
Photo 422

Late Autumn Garden

Our front garden. Everything is surprising late this year, by this time the oak trees have usually shed their leaves and the Beech is still quite green!
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and colours.
November 24th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
How lovely to look out onto this beautiful scene. Fav.
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise