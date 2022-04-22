I didn't forget today! :)



This is a picture a took on my way to my English lesson, I was almost running late and I walked and saw this view - it's nothing special, I walk around it every day, but whatever - and I was like "yeah, probably my last chance to take a picture of something meaningful" so well, that's how this picture originated.



Promiseland by Mika - you HAVE to listen to that song, it's gorgeous 😂



I was born in a summer when the sun didn't shine,

I was given a name that doesn't feel like it's mine,

Lived my life as the good boy I was told I should be,

Prayed every night to a religion that was chosen for me.



...aaand you also should listen to another song (I'm sorry, I couldn't choose which one is better so I'm just gonna write both of them) Volar by Alvaro Soler!



Yo quiero más, quiero más,

es como quiero ser,

Nada más, nada más,

ni un minuto que perder.