by elsieblack145
10 / 365

I got you, moonlight, you're my stalight,
I need you, all night,
come on dance with me,
I'm levitating.
- Dua Lipa, Levitating
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
