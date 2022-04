Windischeschenbach

Today we were on a school trip with our german teacher, in Germany in a town called Windischeschenbach. It was pretty and I liked it very much. There was a viewpoint, you could see the whole town from there, and this is on our way to the view. I enjoyed it a lot!



,,There's a staaaaaaaaaar maaaaaan waiting in the skyyyyyyyyy" - Starman, David Bowie