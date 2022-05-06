Previous
by elsieblack145
23 / 365

This is a flower that I gave my mum for the Mother's day. She got it sooner so it didn't die hidden under my bed or somewhere, waiting for Sunday...😅

Oh, to see without my eyes,
the first time that you kissed me
- Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
