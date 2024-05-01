Sign up
Photo 448
There's gonna be a new album by Nightwish!!! 😁😁😁
It's a long road down the river deep 'n wild
Every twist and turn a wonder-dale
It's a scary ride we'd give anything to take
Let yourself bleed
Leave a footprint on every island you see
- Nightwish
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography.
