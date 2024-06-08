Previous
I! Love! The! Sky! by elsieblack145
Photo 477

I! Love! The! Sky!

We are their heir, dust on their palm
We are because of a million loves
We're the perfume of the timeless
Last sighs of a million loves
- Nightwish
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
