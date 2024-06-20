Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 479
Telč
Today's the second day of our trip and we saw Telč. Its historic centre (which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site) is a complex of Baroque and Renaissance houses with arcades and it was really pretty!
I was supposed to be sent away
But they forgot to come and get me
- Taylor Swift, Fortnight
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
482
photos
8
followers
12
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
20th June 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close