Telč by elsieblack145
Telč

Today's the second day of our trip and we saw Telč. Its historic centre (which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site) is a complex of Baroque and Renaissance houses with arcades and it was really pretty!

I was supposed to be sent away
But they forgot to come and get me
- Taylor Swift, Fortnight
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography.
