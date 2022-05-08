Sign up
25 / 365
20220508_161232
Today there was a butterfly sitting on my right hand and i thought, "wow, i need to take a picture of that," but I'm right-handed, so this photo was funny to make. But it is here, so great! 😂
I see a little silhouetto of a man,
SCARAMOUCH SCARAMOUCH WILL YOU DO THE FANDANGO
THUNDERBOLTS AND LIGHTNING, VERY VERY FRIGHTENING ME!
GALLILEO!
GALLILEO!
GALLILEO!
GALLILEO!
GALLILEO FIGAROOOOO!
8th May 2022
8th May 22
0
0
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
