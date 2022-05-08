Previous
Next
20220508_161232 by elsieblack145
25 / 365

20220508_161232

Today there was a butterfly sitting on my right hand and i thought, "wow, i need to take a picture of that," but I'm right-handed, so this photo was funny to make. But it is here, so great! 😂

I see a little silhouetto of a man,
SCARAMOUCH SCARAMOUCH WILL YOU DO THE FANDANGO
THUNDERBOLTS AND LIGHTNING, VERY VERY FRIGHTENING ME!

GALLILEO!
GALLILEO!
GALLILEO!
GALLILEO!
GALLILEO FIGAROOOOO!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise