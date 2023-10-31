🩵

Remember when you hit the breaks too soon?

Twenty stitches in the hospital room,

When you started crying, baby, I did too,

but when the sun came up, I was looking at you!

Remember when you couldn't take the heat?

I walked out, I said "I'm setting you free!"

But the monsters turned out to be just trees, when the sun came up YOU WERE LOOKING AT MEEEEEEE,

YOU WERE LOOKING AT MEEEEEE, OOOH,

You were looking at meee, oooooh

You were looking at meeeee,

Are we out of the woods yet are we out of the woods yet are we out of the woods yet are we out of the woods, are we in the clear yet are we in the clear yet are we in the clear yet in the clear yet good OH I REMEMBER

- Out Of The Woods, TAYLOR'S VERSION, Taylor Swift 😁🩵