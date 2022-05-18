Previous
by elsieblack145
Today I was in art school and we were playing a new song together saxophones and clarinets and guess who got the main voice? Every time I get it, I'm not sure if I'm happy or not, but I sure am flattered 😅

By the way this cloud was in front of our school and it looked pretty cool so I had to take a picture of it! 😊

,,Do you ever get a little bit tired of life,
like you're not really happy but you don't wanna die?"
- Numb Like Bug, Em Beihold (that's not the song we're playing, but it's a cool song)
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
