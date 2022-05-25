Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
42 / 365

Me and my "I'll take a picture and upload it later" 🙄

Apparentely, I ended up uploading it all now, five days later, but neverminds, at least I'll try not to do this again 😂

On 25th I had a concert with our art school music band (I don't know what I should call it, a group of people playing saxophones and clarinets with a teacher in charge of all of it? You guessed right, english is not my native language 😂)

So the song for today would probably be Ice Castles, which is the main theme from the movie Ice Castles, that's what we played on that concert (and I will just pretend that I saw the movie and I know what I'm talking about here okay 👀)
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise