Me and my "I'll take a picture and upload it later" 🙄



Apparentely, I ended up uploading it all now, five days later, but neverminds, at least I'll try not to do this again 😂



On 25th I had a concert with our art school music band (I don't know what I should call it, a group of people playing saxophones and clarinets with a teacher in charge of all of it? You guessed right, english is not my native language 😂)



So the song for today would probably be Ice Castles, which is the main theme from the movie Ice Castles, that's what we played on that concert (and I will just pretend that I saw the movie and I know what I'm talking about here okay 👀)