Today we were on a trip in Františkovy lázně, and damn, I really like that place 😅 You know, usually when some place is nice, there are people, like I mean a lot of people, but here it's calm and nice and pretty, I just like it 😁😊



And we were singing, byyye byyyye Miss American Pie,

Drove my chevy to the levee but the levee was dry

- American Pie, Don McLean (that song is so gorgeous I can't)