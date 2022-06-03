Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
51 / 365

I love this weather 😊

there goes the most shameless woman this town has ever seen,
who knows if she never showed up what could have been,
she had a marvelous time ruinin' everything
- the last great american dynasty, Taylor Swift
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise