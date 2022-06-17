Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
65 / 365

Me gusta viajar, me gustas tu,
Me gusta la mañana, me gustas tu.
- Manu Chao, Me Gustas Tu

It's not my fault that this song is playing in my head lately, it's our physics teacher, he sang it to us at school when he was explaining the topic of sound! 😂🤦‍♀️
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise