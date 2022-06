On Thursdays we have 2 afternoon lessons. Yesterday our teacher told us that she won't be in the town today, so we have just one. The one is apparently P. E. and you can guess how many people are gonna come back to school to have P. E.? Five. Out of twenty four people. The point is that I just find it funny how predictable people are 😅😂



Pa pa pa pa pa pa pa pa

Pa pa padada, pa pa pa pada

- that is clearly the cello part in Who I Want You to Love by Bleachers 😁