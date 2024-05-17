Sign up
Photo 464
The lighting looked quite dramatic to me and I like dramatic things so I had to take a photo :))
Take me to the room
Where the red's all red
Take me out of my head
Is what I said, yeah, ow!
17th May 2024
17th May 24
1
1
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
17th May 2024 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
yes very dramatic
May 19th, 2024
