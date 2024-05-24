Previous
elsieblack145
Photo 470

,,Does such a thing as the fatal flaw that showy dark crack running down the middle of a life exist outside literature?"
- The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Elsie Black

Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
