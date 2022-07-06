Sign up
84 / 365
a viewpoint
Today we went to a viewpoint and it was gorgeous! I love Switzerland!!! 😁
One by one,
Only the Good die young,
They're only flyin' too close to the sun,
We'll remember
Forever...
- No One But You, Queen
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
