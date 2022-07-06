Previous
a viewpoint by elsieblack145
Today we went to a viewpoint and it was gorgeous! I love Switzerland!!! 😁

One by one,
Only the Good die young,
They're only flyin' too close to the sun,
We'll remember
Forever...
- No One But You, Queen
6th July 2022

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
