🌿 by elsieblack145
102 / 365

🌿

I used to be your baby,
Used to be your lover booooy...
- Dreamer's Ball, Queen

My obsession with this song is getting stronger and stronger every day...
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
27% complete

View this month »

