Friends 😁 by elsieblack145
127 / 365

Friends 😁

My sister bought herself a drone, so guess who's also flying with it? ME!!!

I wanna be your kind of loveeer,
Give a little bit of feeeeeling
Just a little bit of feeeeeling
Add a little bit of meaning to my life
- Freddie Mercury
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
