by elsieblack145
140 / 365

We were on the way back home from school and guess who ran across the road!? Wild pigs! Literally right next to a town, maybe still in it!

But it was cool, the first time a pig ran across the way in front of me and luckily there was no accident, so cool cool cool 😂

Did I build this ship to wreck?
To wreeeeck
- Florence + The Machine
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
