Watching 👀 by elsieblack145
170 / 365

Watching 👀

Unfortunately no other photo from today than this! I used charcoal for this drawing, and I really like drawing with it!

I'm in love with you, I, I, I, I
I'm in love with you, I, I, I, I...
- The 1975
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
