Me on my favorite place in the world ❤️

I love it here! There are forests and meadows and blue sky and the sun and birds and deer and no people and the grass is all green and in autumn there are so many mushrooms and in winter you can build snowmen and in spring and summer you can go cycling here and it's so beautiful all the time. All you can hear here are your own footsteps and breath and the birds. I've always loved it here, but the silent obsession with this place in my head appeared after I was here by bike for the first time. (Lucy, inside joke: weeeee 😁)



They say she was seen on ocassion,

Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea

And in a feud with her neighbour,

She stole his dog and dyed it key-lime green,

50 years is a long time,

Holiday House sat quietly on that beach,

Free of women with madness,

Their men and bad habits and then it was bought by me...

- Taylor Swift