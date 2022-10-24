Previous
Next
☀️ by elsieblack145
193 / 365

☀️

All that bloodshed, crimson clover uh huh,
Sweet dream was over, my hand was the one you reached for,
All throughout the Great War
- Taylor Swift
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise