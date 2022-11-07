Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
207 / 365

Today I finished a freaking gorgeous book, it's called The Silence of Fountains and it's amazing! 😁

Somebody running through the field,
Somebody should've stayed at home,
Somebody picking up a body of somebody they were getting to know
- Looking for Somebody (To Love), The 1975
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise