243 / 365
It was sunny today, after a very looong time! And the sky was blue!
Cuenta esa historia, cuéntala cuenta una vez
Y otra hasta que estallen
Los tímpanos y falle,
La voz del interior.
- Mil Denonios, La Maravillosa Orqestra del Alcohol
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Tags
sunny
Lucie
You don't have snow at home? 😱😥
December 13th, 2022
