rain by elsieblack145
288 / 365

rain

April showers bring May flowers (I know it's not April yet, but we're almost there :))

Well shake it up baby now,
(shake it up baby)
Twist and shout!
(twist and shout)
Come on, come on, come on, come on baby now!
(come on baby)
Come on and work it on out!
(work it on out)
- The Beatles
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
