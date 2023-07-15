Previous
Sky sky sky! by elsieblack145
Photo 372

Sky sky sky!

Friedrichshafen!

Tum tum tum tum tum tum tum tum tuuuuum
PAAAAH DAH
...I'm Mr. Bad Guy!
Yes, I'm everybody's Mr. Bad Guy,
can't you see?
- Freddie
15th July 2023

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
