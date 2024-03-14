Sign up
Photo 430
The 1975 concert
They were ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. Love them, loved the show, screamed my lungs out ❤️
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
