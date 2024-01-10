010 - Apple of My Eye

Ha ha I purposefully stay on the other side of the camera, but made an exception this time.One of my main hobbies is art and I do a lot of digital sketching and painting on my iPad. Well, I have been going through some digital painting workshops recently and the teacher asked if a few of us would be willing to shoot a picture of ourselves with our apple (one of the classes) and to give a testimonial for this particular lesson. I was happy to because I have been painting and learning with this teacher for several years now and appreciate all he does - and it also allowed me to learn how to do self-timer pics on my new camera, which went along with my Get-Pushed challenge this week to try some new settings I've not explored yet.The timer on the D750 is awesome! It actually allows me to shoot up to 9 shots at a time, which is nice. My last camera only did one at a time, so you'd take a pic, then have to run to the camera to see if anyone's eyes were closed!I'm hoping to explore more settings on my camera this week, but here's one even if it make me cringe a little to post it!And if anyone wants to see a timelapse of how I painted my apple, here you go!