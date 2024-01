011- Enjoy Coke

Today I decided to try my hand at rim lighting/product photography for the Darkroom Favorite Beverage theme. I pulled up a YouTube video and tried it out and it actually worked! I'm proud of how it turned out, as simple as it is. Now to see if I can do some more creative type things with the same process...



Anyhow, here's my favorite beverage. I'm not a big coffee girl and don't drink alcohol, but Coke and Dr. Pepper are my jam!