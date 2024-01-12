Previous
012 - Archie by emrob
12 / 365

012 - Archie

I'm having a little bit of an empty nest evening tonight. My daughter's at an out of town swim meet, my son's at a church retreat, and my husband is at a gig. So I was wandering around the house, trying to figure out something to shoot and the moment I stepped foot in the kitchen, this little guy pops up in the doorway.

Little beggar!

But it solved the "what should I shoot tonight" question! He's always a cute subject.

I suppose this also qualifies for the 52 Week Challenge weekly theme of "Break the Rules" because my subject is dead center rather than off to the side in Rule of Thirds. Next time, Archie. Next time...
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
He’s adorable
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise