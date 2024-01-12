012 - Archie

I'm having a little bit of an empty nest evening tonight. My daughter's at an out of town swim meet, my son's at a church retreat, and my husband is at a gig. So I was wandering around the house, trying to figure out something to shoot and the moment I stepped foot in the kitchen, this little guy pops up in the doorway.



Little beggar!



But it solved the "what should I shoot tonight" question! He's always a cute subject.



I suppose this also qualifies for the 52 Week Challenge weekly theme of "Break the Rules" because my subject is dead center rather than off to the side in Rule of Thirds. Next time, Archie. Next time...