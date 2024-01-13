013 - Where Fall Fell

I went out today hoping to shoot something interesting in my city, but everything kind of fell flat. I got a few images I was pretty meh about, but I figured I'd make something work or else shoot something mundane later at home. Well, I noticed our little neighborhood pond had the most ducks I'd ever seen in it, so I pulled over to maybe shoot them, but then the shallows caught my eye - piles and piles of leaves just under the surface of the water. They were bleak and starting to break down, yet I found them rather pretty! So - not the shot I would have expected to get today and maybe a little ordinary, but captures a Texas winter quite nicely.