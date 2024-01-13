Previous
013 - Where Fall Fell by emrob
13 / 365

013 - Where Fall Fell

I went out today hoping to shoot something interesting in my city, but everything kind of fell flat. I got a few images I was pretty meh about, but I figured I'd make something work or else shoot something mundane later at home. Well, I noticed our little neighborhood pond had the most ducks I'd ever seen in it, so I pulled over to maybe shoot them, but then the shallows caught my eye - piles and piles of leaves just under the surface of the water. They were bleak and starting to break down, yet I found them rather pretty! So - not the shot I would have expected to get today and maybe a little ordinary, but captures a Texas winter quite nicely.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise